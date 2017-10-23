VW independent sports/submitted information

OTTAWA – The Van Wert High School boys cross country team won the Division II District Championship at Ottawa Park on Saturday, the program’s first since 2014, and they did so in dominating fashion. The Cougars scored 50 points, far ahead of second place Wauseon (86 points).

Once again, junior Cal Wolfrum and freshman Jacob Wasson provided a solid one-two punch at the top of the race for Van Wert. The duo worked together to finish 3rd (Wasson) and 4th (Wolfrum) place overall. As has been their pattern this year, the pair moved up well in the race and finished strong in the last half. They were rewarded with season personal best times of 16:36 (Wasson) and 16:40 (Wolfrum).

Junior Gage Chiles has been the team’s rock as their third runner all season, and Saturday was no exception. Chiles cruised to 7th place overall in a time of 17:25. Sophomore Holden Reichert (17th, 17:48) and sophomore Keaton Brown (19th, 17:50) provided much-needed depth for the Cougars and rounded out the team’s scoring as its fourth and fifth runners.

“We came in knowing Wauseon was going to be our biggest challenge,” coach Ryan Holliday said. “They have three studs up front and they had beaten us a couple times head-to-head earlier in the season. So we came in with really clear objectives and keyed off of their top guys.”

“Most of our guys ran really solid races today, but Wasson and Wolfrum were exceptionally strong,” Holliday added. “It’s a special thing to have two front runners that work together and are in the top of the pack like they are.”

“We improved as a team today, and that’s what we needed to do. Next week, we need to improve as a team. If we do that, good things will happen.”

On the girls’ side, the young and short-handed Lady Cougars ended up finishing without two of their normal top 4 runners and the team had to settle for 10th place overall.

On the bright side, sophomore Caylee Phillips continued her excellent season by finishing as the overall runner-up in the race, running a 20:22. Phillips will advance on to next week’s Regional meet to compete for Van Wert as an individual.

Sophomore Ali Gemmer (39th, 23:04), junior Caton Williamson (55th, 24:23), sophomore Kaylee Okuly (61st, 24:54) and sophomore Bri Bebout (66th, 25:44) rounded out the scoring for the Lady Cougars.

“It was really tough to compete so short-handed today,” coach Emily Holliday said. “It would have been great to have everyone healthy enough to see where we stack up in the District. Fortunately, Caylee will be representing the girls next Saturday and it will be fun to see her compete for a State berth.”

The Van Wert boys and Phillips compete Saturday at the regional meet in Tiffin for the coveted right to run at the OHSAA State Cross Country meet the following Saturday.

The boys are looking for the first team State appearance since 2014. The appearance would be the program’s fourth in seven years.

If Phillips moves on, it would be the first time a Van Wert girl has competed at the State meet since the team qualified in 2013.