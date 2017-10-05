SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

A pair of Western Buckeye League teams looking to get back on the winning track will meet Friday night in Elida.

After opening with four consecutive wins, the host Bulldogs have lost two straight – 36-33 to Wapakoneta and 63-21 to St. Marys. Van Wert got off to a 3-1 start, but the Cougars have dropped back-to-back 35-27 games to Shawnee and Kenton.

While preparing for Friday night, Van Wert head coach Keith Recker noted the Bulldogs are similar in style to Kenton.

“We will see a lot of empty formation, however Elida will use a running back quite often as well,” Recker explained. “I would imagine we will see some of the same pass concepts Kenton hit us on because of our difficulty defending it.”

Behind a big offensive line (315, 295, 255, 255 and 245), Elida quarterback Issac McAdams has passed for over 1,500 yards and 16 touchdowns, and has rushed for over 600 yards. His favorite targets – Cole Harmon, Daniel Unruh and Calan Henderson have combined for nearly 100 receptions for over 1,000 yards.

The Bulldogs average 38.7 points per game, and give up 32.8 points per game.

“Elida bases out of a 4-3 (defense) and some of that same size from the offensive line they use on their defensive line,” Recker explained. “They have a very athletic secondary, which means for us we need to be very precise with our route depth and leverage, and the ball has to be thrown on time when we break out of our routes.”

The Cougars are trying to shake off last week’s eight-point loss to Kenton.

In a quarterback duel, Jaron Sharp accounted for 512 yards and five touchdowns, while Nate Place threw for 286 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 125 yards.

“Nate did a really good job scrambling, avoiding pressure, and moving the pocket which allowed him to get the ball to Drew (Bagley) and Jacoby (Kelly), Recker said.

The Cougars are dealing with the loss of OL/LB Jordon Danylchuk, who suffered an ACL injury against Shawnee, and is out for the remainder of the season.

“We need to have a couple different guys step up and say we aren’t going to let this be an excuse,” Recker said. “We need a couple guys that say this is my chance to grab the opportunity to play and make the most of it.”

Recker also said the focus of practice this week has been a simple one – improvement.

“We still don’t feel like we have played our best this year,” Recker stated. “Even the games we’ve won, we can play much better. We are focusing on getting every position on the football field up to it’s maximum capacity, playing as well as they can as a unit.”

Friday’s Van Wert-Elida game will air live on WERT 1220AM and 104.3FM, and still stream live at www.thevwindependent.com.