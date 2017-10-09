VW independent sports/submitted information

The Van Wert High School boys and girls cross country teams took their talents to Worthington on Saturday to race in the highly competitive Les Eisenhart Invitational.

The Division II boys’ squad placed a highly respectable 14th in a 26-team meet that featured primarily Division I schools, including many of the best in the state.

Jacob Wasson became the sixth fastest freshman in Van Wert High School history by covering the 5K course in 16:41.81. Wasson passed 17 runners in the last mile to lead the Cougar charge with a 21st place finish out of 234 runners. Not far behind Wasson was junior Cal Wolfrum who was the team’s second finisher, placing 34th while running a 16:53.8.

Junior Gage Chiles (17:39, 88th), sophomore Charlie Pauquette (18:05, 120th), and senior Max Sealscott (18:21, 147th) rounded out scoring for Van Wert.

The girls team gained valuable experience in the highly competitive field of 186 racers.

Sophomore Caylee Phillips led the girls by executing an outstanding race. Phillips passed 57 runners in the between the first mile and the finish, including 21 during the last mile. She cracked the top 25, placing 25th overall while running 19:55.1 This was the first time Phillips had broken the 20:00 barrier in her young career.

Ali Gemmer (23:16.4, 159th), Rachel Spath (23:26.4, 166th), Caton Williamson (24:31.1, 180th), and Kaylee Okuly (25:28.1, 187th) were the team’s 2-5 finishers.

“Today was a good day for us,” coach Ryan Holliday said. “We came in knowing the competition was going to be top notch. We also knew the course in Worthington would lend itself to fast times. Although the weather turned out a bit too hot for really fast times, some of our runners really executed the race plan well.”

“We were really proud of how our student athletes represented Van Wert and northwest Ohio,” Holliday added.

The boys and girls begin postseason action Saturday, as the teams will travel to Bath High School to compete in the Western Buckeye League Championship meet.