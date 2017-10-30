VW independent/submitted information

ST. HENRY — Cooper Farms will be hosting the 11th annual Turkey Trot 5K run/walk on Saturday, November 4. Proceeds will benefit State of the Heart Hospice. The 5K race begins at 10 a.m., with registration beginning promptly at 9 that morning.

Cooper Farms has partnered with State of the Heart Hospice since the inaugural event in 2007 and the relationship has proven to be a strong one as $23,000 has been raised through the 5K since it began.

“State of the Heart has been a phenomenal organization to work with,” said Susie Fortkamp, coordinator of the Turkey Trot. “Unfortunately, many people have been touched by them at some point because of a family member or a loved one needing hospice care.”

“It’s been a worthy cause and they do a great job of working with us,” Fortkamp continued. “They always provide several volunteers and really help us to put on a great event.”

The flat 3.1-mile course will start and finish at Cooper Farms Processing in St. Henry, with splits at each mile. Water will be provided on the course with chip timing being provided by Speedy Feet.

The race will be split into age groups of 9 and under, 10-14, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59 and 60-plus. Awards will be given to the top three in each age group and top overall male and female.

Also at the event will be a benefit to support Scarlett Unrast, who will be turning 2 years old next month. Scarlett was recently diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma and has begun chemotherapy treatments. T-shirts, wristbands, and hats will be available for purchase to help the family with medical costs, as well as games, raffles, and more.

Pre-registration can be done by visiting www.speedy-feet.com. Options with and without a shirt are available. Water and refreshments, including turkey sandwiches, will be provided to all participants. Door prizes will also be raffled off throughout the event.

For more information, visit www.cooperfarms.com or contact Fortkamp by phone at 419.375.4116 or by emailing susief@cooperfarms.com.