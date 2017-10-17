DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Convicted murderer Christopher Peters faces life without parole when he is sentenced Monday afternoon for the beating death of 15-month-old Hayden Ivan Ridinger in November 2016. Peters is scheduled to be sentenced at 1 p.m. Monday, October 23, in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

A six-man, six-woman jury that heard the case deliberated for more than six hours before finding Peters guilty on charges of aggravated murder, an unspecified felony, and felonious assault and endangering children, both felonies of the second degree.

The maximum charge for aggravated murder is life without the possibility of parole, while Peters also faces maximum sentences of eight years in prison on each of the other two charges.

County Prosecutor Eva Yarger indicated after Peters was convicted on September 22 that she would likely ask for the maximum sentence in the case.

“I believe he deserves the maximum sentence,” Yarger said. “This was a 15-month-old baby and he (Peters) beat (Hayden) to death, and (the boy) died a horrible, slow, suffocating death. …”

It was the first murder trial for Yarger, who had been an assistant prosecutor for two decades prior to narrowly defeating incumbent Charles F. Kennedy III in the November 2016 election, although she did have assistance in preparing the case from Allen County Prosecutor Juergen Waldick, who acted as a special prosecutor in the case.

Defense attorneys William Kluge and Robert Grzybowski had tried to paint the child’s mother, Valerie Dean, as the person who killed 15-month-old Hayden sometime during the night of November 14 or the morning of November 15, 2016, in the apartment Peters and Dean shared at the Old Lincoln Inn apartment complex on the west side of Delphos. The jury didn’t buy that argument, though, finding Peters guilty on all counts.

Dean also faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children, and is scheduled to stand trial in December on those charges in Common Pleas Court.