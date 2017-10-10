VW independent/submitted information

Braun Industries and Whelen Engineering Company together donated nearly $5,000 worth of parts and labor to fix and update the American Red Cross’ Emergency Response Vehicle.

There were new lights and lenses installed on the exterior of the vehicle, as well as new LED dome lights installed inside. A few other minor repairs of a vent and handle were also completed, as well as cleaning the entire vehicle, which would not have been possible without donations from Whelen Engineering and Braun.

“Braun has done an outstanding job on our Emergency Response Vehicle,” said Mark Klausing, Red Cross Disaster Team leader. “They updated all lighting inside and outside; they changed all lighting to LEDs, which took a lot of electrical load off the vehicle while on scene for several hours; they went through the vehicle and tightened bolts, nuts and screws; they updated our door handles to a new style that functions better and last longer.

“Once all repairs were made, Braun thoroughly cleaned the inside and outside of the vehicle,” Klausing added. “This makes me feel good that Braun takes a personal interest in keeping the Emergency Response Vehicle in tip top shape, so that it is ready to roll in disasters.”

A special “thank you” was given to Paul Deming at Whelen Engineering for helping with this important project. Huge kudos were also given to Cory Anderson and Jayme Denny for doing all the hard work and Jim Lee, Jeff Holtzclaw, and Joann Steele for organizing the project.