WREN — The Wren Christmas Society will be putting up decorations in the village on Saturday, November 18, while the Grand Illumination will be held at dark (approximately 6 p.m.) Saturday, November 25.

The WCS will be holding a “Create Your Own Christmas Scene” contest for area children in grades K-5 for the chance to turn on the Christmas lights in Wren for the Grand Illumination.

The deadline for entries will be Friday, November 17, while the winner will be notified by Tuesday, November 21. Contact Karen at 419.495.2623 with any questions.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in Wren at the Santa House at the corner of Ohio 49 and Jackson Street on Saturday, December 16, and Friday and Saturday, December 22-23, from 6 to 8 p.m. Carriage rides, hot chocolate and cookies will be available during Santa hours.