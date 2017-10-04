Christie F. Bashore, 98, of Rockford, passed away at 12:33 a.m. Wednesday, October 4, 2017, at Van Wert Manor.

He was born November 15, 1918, in Hoaglin Township, the son of William Albertus and Caroline W. (Akom) Bashore, who both preceded him in death. On October 16, 1948, he married the former Juanita Whitmore, who died June 9, 2011.

Survivors include a daughter, Janet (Doug) Wierwille of Rockford; one son, Gregg (Sandra) Bashore of Van Wert; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Louise Leiter of Van Wert.

A brother, Johnnie A. Bashore; and four sisters, Matilda Elizabeth Smith, Thelma Neuhauser, Alta Eileen Zinn, and Alice Leona Thomas, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 9, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor W. Clark Williman officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City, where military honors will be rendered by combined units of American Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both of Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, October 8, at the funeral home.



Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.