The Van Wert High School Vocal Music Department will be presenting a fall concert on Thursday, October 26, at 8 p.m., at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio. The Freshman Choir, Sophomore Women’s Choir, Select Choir, and Concert Choir (above) will all be taking the stage that evening, and the ensembles will perform a variety of pieces representing different musical styles. Admission is free. Come out and enjoy a great night of music. (photo submitted)