Van Wert County small businesses manufacture equipment to blow fake snow for movies, they come to our house at 5:30 a.m. to fix our broken furnace, they make the best maple walnut frozen custard we’ve ever tasted, they fill our world with dance, and provide our farmers with green and yellow machinery to harvest their crops. They are the heart of our community’s economy.

Recognizing that true, raw entrepreneurship spirit is what the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce “Salute to Small Business” Awards is all about. The Chamber is now accepting nominations for the 2017 “Salute to Small Business” Awards to spotlight businesses built on an entrepreneurial spirit that play a vital role in the Van Wert community and economy. A business’ nomination is a tribute to its leadership and employees. This year we will recognize the following at an awards luncheon on Friday, November 17:

Spirit of Entrepreneurship

An innovative, established business or business owner that demonstrates initiative, perseverance, profitability and commitment to support community-oriented projects through the use of time and other resources.

Charitable Non-Profit

A substantiated history of an established Charitable Non-Profit organization 501(c)(3) with a volunteer Board of Trustees or governing body that demonstrates sound business practices, innovation and leadership in offering human services within the Van Wert community.

Service Industry Showcase

An established business in the service industry such as insurance, legal services or contracting that demonstrates sound business practices, excellence and a commitment to support community-oriented projects through the use of time and other resources.

Retail Excellence

An established retail business that demonstrates sound business practices, excellence and a commitment to support community-oriented projects through the use of time and other resources.

Palate Pleaser

An established food service or restaurant business that demonstrates sound business practices, excellence and a commitment to support community-oriented projects through the use of time and other resources.

Community Champion

An established small business or business owner that has exhibited over time exemplary service to our community to strengthen Van Wert County and to improve the lives of our residents.

Enterprise Recognition: This is a special recognition for those businesses that are in their first year of operation. These new businesses demonstrate perseverance, tenacity and a commitment to blaze a new trail of small business success in the Van Wert community.

The Chamber will accept award nominations until Tuesday, October 24. Nominees and award recipients will be recognized at an awards luncheon at noon Friday, November 17 at Willow Bend Country Club in Van Wert.

“Small business means big business for the Van Wert economy; small businesses own commercial property, provide employment for multiple employees, and purchase their business supplies locally,” shared Chamber President/CEO Susan Munroe. “These local entrepreneurs generously commit their time and resources to local community organizations to make Van Wert County stronger. We’re pleased to devote an event to honor and acknowledge the pivotal role they play in our local economy.”

This year, the Chamber announces two new “Salute to Small Business” premier sponsors: The Van Wert independent-WERT/WKSD and BRSW to join long-time premier sponsor Citizens National Bank.

To formally recognize this significant achievement in a local small business, the Chamber must receive a nomination by October 24. For a nomination form or to register for the November 17 awards luncheon, contact the Chamber at 419.238.4390 or visit chamber@vanwertchamber.com.