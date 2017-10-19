SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

A big challenge awaits the Van Wert Cougars Friday night at Eggerss Stadium.

In addition to being the final home game of the season, the Cougars (4-4, 3-4 WBL) will face the Celina Bulldogs (5-3, 5-2 WBL) and their multi-pronged option attack.

“Offensively, Celina is very unique when compared to all the other teams we play during the season,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “Being a double and triple option team, they force you to play assignment football which then creates a lot of one-on-one matchups in the pass game and run game.”

“Their quarterback is the guy that makes everything go in their offense,” Recker added. “He is someone we need to do a great job of keeping him contained inside the tackles because of his speed and elusiveness.”

Unlike some option offenses, the Bulldogs have able to throw the football with success. In addition to rushing for nearly 600 yards, quarterback Brett Schwieterman has completed 75 of 127 passes for 1,033 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions. His favorite target is Dillon Hoying, who has 33 receptions for 553 yards and six touchdowns.

Kyle Zizelman leads the team in rushing with 107 carries, 676 yards and eight touchdowns. As a team, the Bulldogs average nearly 240 yard rushing per game.

Celina averages 32 points per game, and give up 24 points per game, while the Cougars are averaging 28, and giving up 26.

Van Wert snapped a three game losing streak by topping Bath 38-6 last Friday. The Cougars led 25-0 early in the second quarter and coasted to the easy win.

Friday’s game will be the final home contest for 11 Cougar seniors – Thane Cowan, Tristan Wehner, James Acquavia, Jacoby Kelly, Storm Pierce, Eric Workman, Korey Oechsle, Daniel Magowan, Kobe Palmer, Trevor Spridgeon, and Jordon Danylchuk, who is out with a knee injury.

“Moral was pretty low with how last year ended (0-10),” Recker stated. “This group of seniors took it upon themselves to make sure we had the best team we possibly could. They worked hard in the off season and made sure that we had a family attitude when it came to the football field.”

“This group of seniors has enough confidence in themselves and their teammates that it made for a much better senior season for them,” Recker continued. “Every one of our seniors has accepted their role, whether that be a starter, sub, or scout team guy. They understand their role and do the best they can with it so we can be the best team possible.”

Friday’s Van Wert-Celina game will air live on WERT 1220AM and 104.3FM, and stream stream live at www.thevwindependent.com.