Carol Gribler, 81, passed away Saturday evening, October 28, 2017, at her residence in Van Wert.

She was born January 27, 1936, in Van Wert, the daughter of Bernard W. and Lucy C. (Heckman) Unterbrink, who both preceded her in death. She was married to James K. Gribler, who died August 14, 2007.

Survivors include a daughter, Renee (Marvin Stripe) Hartman of Van Wert; a son, Grant Goodwin of Van Wert; her Finnish son, Kari Leppänen; a stepson, Steve (Vicki) Gribler of Dayton; three grandsons; a stepgranddaughter; two sisters, Julianne (Roger) Hoersten of Sidney and Beradette Poling of Powell; a brother, Ralph (Denise) Unterbrink of Washington state; a sister-in-law, Joyce Unterbrink; and many nieces and nephews.

Five brothers, Donald, Walter, Al, Louis, and Linus Unterbrink; and two sisters, Victoria Rhoades and Ruth Putman, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 1, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert. Burial will be at a later date in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, October 31, and an hour prior to services on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.

