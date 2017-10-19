Crestview’s juniors and seniors recently spent some time thinking about the possibilities for their future by enrolling on the Van Wert Works website and listening to U.S. Army representatives about military options. Kris Kill, Crestview guidance counselor, guided students through the process of registering on the Van Wert Works website created by the Van Wert Economic Development group so they are able to keep up to date on local employment opportunities throughout high school and beyond. Sergeant Scott Walker also presented the students with military career opportunities and financial benefits. (Crestview photo)