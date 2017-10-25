Depending on the weather forecast for Saturday, October 28, the Van Wert Area Photography Club is planning to hold its second Canal Shoot on that day. The plan is to meet at the St. Marys Lock 13 Shelterhouse on the north side of East High Street. It is on the right after North Chestnut Street if you’re going west on East High, or on your left after crossing the St. Marys River if traveling east.

Bring a sack lunch and try to arrive at 11:30 a.m. During lunch, we’ll determine who rides with whom and go over the stops we want to make between St. Marys and Lock 9 in Piqua.

If the weather actually does become threatening, call the reservation number or check the Van Wert Area Photography Club’s Facebook page for the status of the trip.

If it is canceled, we will meet in Delphos at 12:15 p.m. at the Chick N House on the corner of Lincoln Highway and Jefferson Street. If it’s raining after lunch, we’ll go to the museum at 241 N. Main St. first. We’ll decide what will be next when we’re done with our tour.

Anyone wishing to ride along from Van Wert with Rex Dolby must call or text 567.259.8951 by 9 p.m. Thursday, October 26, to reserve a seat. We will promptly leave Van Wert from 431 Boyd Ave. at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday for St. Marys, or 11:50 a.m. if we go to Delphos. Remember to check the Van Wert Area Photography Club’s Facebook page for the latest information.