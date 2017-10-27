VW independent/submitted information

Buckeye Youth will be having its annual Autumn Adventure Sleepover from 8 p.m. Friday, November 3, until 8 a.m. Saturday, November 4. The event will be held at the “heated” meeting room at the Administration Building on the fairgrounds.

Buckeye Youth is planning a hayride, bonfire, games, prizes, a costume contest, movies, and a sleepover. All Buckeye Youth members with a currently paid membership will be allowed to stay free. The cost for all other children, ages 5-12, will be $10 for the first child and $5 for each additional sibling. This entitles a child to attend the sleepover and have a full year’s membership with Buckeye Youth. Membership includes club meetings, field trips, activities, and discounts on events open to the public.

The event will be well supervised by adult and teen volunteers, although it is recommended that young children be accompanied by an older sibling, parent, or guardian for the overnight. Children of parents staying overnight and helping with activities may stay free and still receive membership benefits. Children may stay a part of the night, or all night.

Registration forms are available outside the Buckeye Youth office and on its Facebook site: “Buckeye Youth”. Registration forms, with payment, should be returned to the Buckeye Youth office, 147 E. Main St., Suite D, (northwest corner of Market and Main streets) in Van Wert by Tuesday, October 31.

For more information or to pre-register a child by phone, call 419.238.3546 and leave a message. Someone is available at the office from 1-5 p.m. Mondays and 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Buckeye Youth is a United Way agency, and Van Wert County Foundation grant recipient.