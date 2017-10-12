We had a big crowd for the opening reception for the 40th annual Wassenberg Photography Exhibit. Over 460 photos were entered and 170 were chosen by judge Cameron Granger of Columbus. Awards were presented to the following photographers (if you missed the opening of the exhibit, it will be on view through October 27):

VWCF Award, Brenda Fishbaugh; Wassenberg Best of Show-B&W, Sarah Pringle; Wassenberg Best of Show-Color, Sharmalene Gunawardena; 1st Place – Architecture, Amy Dallis; 1st Place – Darkness, Carrie McKeddie; 1st Place – Emotion, Bill Hubbard; 1st Place – Flora/Fauna, William McGee; 1st Place – Food, Tresa Ringwald; 1st Place – Photo Journalism, Olivia Snyder; 1st Place – Still life, William Horvath; 1st place – Landscape, Evan McGee; 2nd Place – Architecture, Jim Gabbard; 2nd Place – Darkness, Barb Jewett; 2nd Place – Emotion, Kayla Snyder; 2nd Place – Flora Fauna, Jodi Sargent; 2nd Place – Food, Karen Dillie; 2nd Place – Photo Journalism, Brittney Maunz; 2nd Place – Still life, Carrie McKeddie; 2nd Place – Landscape, Olivia Snyder; 1st Place – John Flagg B&W, Hannah Sebetto; 2nd Place – John Flagg (Color), Michael Taylor; 2nd Place – John Flagg B&W, Ann Overhulse; Katy Mounts Award – B&W, William McGee; Katy Mounts Award – Color, Bill Hubbard; Wilber Hartman Award – B&W, Cathy Huber; Wilber Hartman Award – (Color), Jess Ritchey; Honorable Mention, Valerie Snyder, Holly Ferris, Cameron Rice, and Jess Ritchey.

Ticket sales are brisk for Dr. Wassenstein’s Side Show! Do you have yours? We will be hosting our signature Halloween event on October 28. Back by popular demand, D.J. Vourteque will be doing his stuff and new acts; Titano Strongman and Scarlett Storm, national side show performers will be taking the stage to amaze us with their feats of daring. Get those costumes going, we’ll have a cash costume contest for the best ones! Stay tuned for more information and watch for tickets to go on sale soon!

Art Classes:

Classic Watercolor: Ongoing, on Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m.-noon. Ongoing. $40 art center member price/$45 regular price. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Materials required. Online sign up available.

ArtNight: Fused Glass Project Our first featured project coming up Thursday, October 5 and 12, from 6-9 p.m. will be glass slumping: Learn the art of fusing glass. This will be a two-part ArtNight series and we’ll show you have to make your own earrings beads or small platter. Instructor Diane Bendele will take you from working with the right types of glass and how to work with it properly to make a successful item. Cost will be $25. Remember, you may bring your own projects to ArtNight as well for which there is no fee. Feel free to bring snacks and invite your friends and the cash bar is open. Do you play an instrument? Bring it and we will hook you up. Watch for more featured ArtNight projects soon!

ArtReach: We still have some openings available in both age groups. We still have some openings, and you can sign up anytime. Tuesdays (ages 7-11) and Thursdays (11 and up) 3:30-5 p.m. We are currently taking reservations at this time for this great, stress free after-school art program. Official forms are available online at wassenbergartcenter.org or at the Wassenberg Art Center office.

We have received a total of five new paintings to add to the Faces of Little Bighorn exhibit! The five original paintings created in oil and acrylic and are of Native Americans and also survivors, namely a large painting of John Sitting Bull in full regalia. Donors were current owner the Robert Brent Stevens family and Duffy Oyster all the way from Dallas, Texas. Stop and see these great new additions.

