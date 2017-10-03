The Van Wert High School Beta Club recently held its induction for new members on September 24 in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center Lecture Hall. Beta Club is an academic organization whose motto is “let us lead by serving others”. The principles of Beta include academic achievement, service, character, and leadership. The VWHS Beta Club chapter, which welcomes 36 new members, embraces several projects throughout the year, including the VWHS homecoming dance, school recycling, sports concessions, participating in Kids Against Hunger, and will be working with The Salvation Army in the near future. VWHS’ Beta Club focuses on both school and community service. (photo provided)