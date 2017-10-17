Van Wert independent sports

A number of area teams are ranked in the Ohio Volleyball Coaches Association’s final statewide poll of the season.

Coldwater finished as poll champion in Division III, while Ottawa-Glandorf finished No. 7, and Versailles No. 9.

New Bremen was crowned poll champion in Division IV, while fellow Midwest Athletic Conference member St. Henry finished second. Ottoville finished No. 3, and Fort Recovery No. 5. Those four teams could end up playing at next week’s district tournament at Van Wert High School.

Marion Local finished No. 9 in the poll, Delphos St. John’s No. 17 and Columbus Grove No. 19.

You can see the entire poll at http://ohsvca.org/index.php/results/poll-results.