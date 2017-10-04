Van Wert independent sports

A dozen area high school football teams are among the top eight in their respective regions, according to computer ratings released by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

The ratings are released every Tuesday afternoon beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on October 29, when 224 teams will officially qualify for the playoffs.

In Division VI, Region 22, Tinora (4-2) is ranked fifth, while Ada (4-2) is ranked seventh. The Bulldogs will play at Crestview Friday.

Maria Stein Marion Local (6-0) is ranked first in Division VI, Region 24, while Lima Central Catholic (5-1) is second, St. Henry (4-2) third, Coldwater (4-2) seventh and Spencerville (4-2) eighth.

The Wayne Trace Raiders (5-1) are ranked third in Division VII, Region 26, while fellow Green Meadows Conference member Ayersville (4-2) is eighth.

In Division VII, Region 28, Crestview (5-1) is rated first, Delphos St. John’s (4-2) second, and Minster (3-3) is fourth.

Additionally, Van Wert is ranked ninth in Division IV, Region 14, and Hicksville is ninth in Division VI, Region 22.

The top eight teams in each regional will qualify for the playoffs, with the top four per region hosting first round games on November 3.