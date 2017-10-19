Alma L. Tyo, 98, of Defiance, and formerly of Delphos, passed away on Wednesday, October 18, 2017, at Brookview Healthcare Center in Defiance.

She was born October 11, 1919, in Allen County, the daughter of William and Mildred (Bowers) Grunden, who both preceded her in death. She was united in marriage to Lawrence Tyo, who died September 18, 1996.

She is survived by a daughter, Doneta Adkins of Melrose; two grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

A son, Thomas Nussbaum; one daughter, Shirley Nussbaum; a granddaughter,; two grandsons; a brother, Harry Rice; and two sisters, Hazel Jarman and Audrey Vandemark, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 11, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with Pastor Brian Knoderer officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the services at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions: To the family.