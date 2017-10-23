Injury accident
Three people were reportedly injured in an accident that occurred Saturday evening on Lincoln Highway, near the Van-Del Drive-In at the intersection with Middle Point-Wetzel Road. Two vehicles were involved in the accident (above), while those injured were taken to an unidentified hospital for treatment of injuries. No other information was released by the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which investigated the accident. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent
