Crestview Homecoming King and Queen for 2017 are Charles Stefanek and Lauren Brecht. Here King Charlie and Queen Lauren are joined by their homecoming court: Brianna Engelman, Lexi Gregory, Olivia Cunningham, Ally McCoy, Savannah Smith, Brody Brecht, Isaiah LaTurner, Yannick Riebe, Dylan Hicks, and Trevor Gibson. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent