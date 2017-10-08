DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Eight people were sentenced during hearings held Wednesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Zachary Craig, 38, of Van Wert, was given four years in prison on a charge of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree, and 24 months in prison on a charge of failure to comply with the order of a police officer (fleeing), a third-degree felony offense. The charges are to run concurrent to one another, while Craig also was given credit for 228 days already served.

Eric Hernandez, 36, of Ohio City, was given 24 months in prison on a charge of illegal manufacture or assembly of drugs, a felony of the third degree. Hernandez was also given credit for 70 days already served.

Anthony Oliver, 22, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 16 months in prison one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, and aggravated possession of drugs, both felonies of the fourth degree. The sentences are to be served concurrently, with credit given for 82 days already served. A total of $973 in currency was forfeited to the Van Wert City Drug Fund.

Harley Maroney, 22, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 15 months on each of two importuning charges, both felonies of the fourth degree, and 12 months in prison on a charge of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a felony of the fourth degree. All sentences are to run concurrent to each other, with credit for 49 days already served.

Maroney was also designated as a Tier 1 sex offender, and admitted to violating his probation by being convicted of the above charges. For that offense, he was sentenced to 10 months in prison, to run concurrently with the others charges, and was also given credit for 283 days already served while awaiting sentencing.

Christopher Knuth, 33, of Middle Point, was sentenced to 16 months in prison on each of two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, both felonies of the fourth degree. The sentences are to run concurrently, with credit for 77 days already served.

Jenifer Lynsey Jane Davis, 22, of Van Wert, was given five years of community control, including up to six months at the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima, on two counts of obstructing justice, two counts of permitting drug abuse, and one count of trafficking in a counterfeit controlled substance, all felonies of the fifth degree.

She must also seek employment and undergo a substance abuse assessment and any treatment recommended.

Jeramy Hanjora, 41, of Delphos, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with 75 days suspended and credit for 89 days already served, on a charge of domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. He must also undergo mental health and substance abuse assessments and any treatment recommended.

Nathan Levy, 21, of Convoy, was sentenced to two years of community control on a charge of assault, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield also sentenced him to 180 days in jail, but suspended 90 days of that.

Levy must also undergo mental health and substance abuse assessments and any treatment recommended, and must have no contact with the victim in the case without written permission from the probation department.

Also Wednesday, three people appeared for bond or probation violations.

Megan Gillette, 27, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her probation by failing to appear for drug tests. She was sentenced to three years of community control, as well as up to six months in the WORTH Center, and must undergo mental health and substance abuse assessments and any treatment recommended.

Nicole Cooper, 35, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her probation by having a positive drug screen. Her case was set for sentencing at 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 1.

Lisa Dull, 54, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her bond requirements by testing positive for drugs. Judge Burchfield set a new bond at $10,000 cash or commercial surety, and scheduled a pretrial conference for 8 a.m. November 1.

Christopher Bird, 40, of Van Wert, also changed his plea to guilty to a charge of possession of LSD, a felony of the fifth degree. He then requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction, and his case was stayed pending successful completion of the treatment program.