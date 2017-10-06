DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Six people were sentenced Wednesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court, while several other criminal hearings were also held.

Nicole Cooper, 34, of Van Wert, was sentenced to five years community control, including 60 days in jail, beginning October 6, on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the third degree; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony offense.

She must also undergo a substance abuse assessment and any treatment recommended, and must grant access to her property to probation officers.

Chad Ratliff, 39, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender, a felony of the fifth degree. His community control sentence includes 34 days in jail and 90 days of electronically monitored house arrest to follow that. He must also undergo substance abuse and mental health evaluations and complete any treatment recommended.

Megan Gillette, 27, of Van Wert, was given three years of community control, including up to six months at the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima, on charges of telecommunications fraud and identity fraud, both felonies of the fifth degree.

She will be in jail until placed on electronically monitored house arrest on October 10, and then be on EMHA until her WORTH Center treatment program begins. She must also undergo substance abuse and mental health assessments and treatment, if recommended.

James Troyer, 21, of Middlebury, Indiana, was given three years of community control on a charge of failure to comply with the order of a law enforcement officer (fleeing). He must also serve 60 days in jail, beginning October 6, and will have his driver’s license suspended for 180 days, as well as undergo a substance abuse assessment.

Johanna Stevens, 67, of Van Wert, was given one year of community control on a charge of falsification, a misdemeanor of the first degree. A 30-day jail sentence will be suspended if she completes 100 hours of community service.

Alexandria Whisman, 23, of Van Wert, was resentenced after being medically discharged from the WORTH Center. She must serve a jail sentence until October 18, then treatment through the drug court program.

Also Wednesday, Nathan Lavy, 21, of Convoy, changed his plea to guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information charging him with assault, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield scheduled sentencing for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 25.

Donald Smith, 38, of Toledo, pleaded not guilty to three counts of gross sexual imposition, all felonies of the third degree, during an arraignment hearing held Wednesday. Judge Burchfield ordered Smith held on a $25,000 cash/commercial surety bond and ordered him not to have any contact with the alleged victim or the victim’s mother.

A pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, November 1.

Alec Thomas, 33, of Convoy, admitted violating his probation by refusing to attend the WORTH Center. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with credit for 66 days already served.

On Monday, an arraignment hearing was held for John Ashbaugh, 44, of Van Wert, who entered not guilty pleas to an eight-count indictment that includes three counts of trafficking in drugs, all fifth-degree felonies; one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony; two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, both third-degree felonies; and one count each of trafficking in marijuana and aggravated possession of drugs, both felonies of the fifth degree.

He was released on a personal surety bond, with a pretrial conference scheduled for 8 a.m. October 25.