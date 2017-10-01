Submitted information

First United Methodist Church Youth Group is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser from now through November 17 to raise funds for our youth mission trip.

The youth group will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used, and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes. Those dollars will benefit First United Methodist Church.

Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used, and new shoes at 113 W. Central Ave. in Van Wert.

All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe, and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send her son to law school.

“We are excited about our shoe drive,” said Youth Leader Teresa Shaffer. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for our youth mission trip to Haiti next summer and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

By donating gently worn, used and new shoes to the First United Methodist Church, the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives around the world. Tell friends, neighbors, and family members and help pass the word and reach the goal of 300 bags of shoes.

About First United Methodist Church Youth

Middle school and high school students meet on Sundays at 5 p.m. for bible lessons, games, fun, food, and just to “hang out”. Students in grades 6-12 are invited to attend.