William “Bill” Miller, 51, of Delphos, passed away Saturday, September 9, 2017, at his residence.

He was born May 22, 1966, in Allen County, the son of Merle Miller, who preceded him in death, and Sharon (Stump) Miller, who survives in Delphos.

Other survivors include a son, Blake A. Miller of Delphos; and two sisters, Christina (Karl Placke) Gaugler of Delphos and Jennifer (Derek) Wehinger of Elida.

A brother, Steve Miller, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 14, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with Father Daniel Johnson officiating. Burial will be at a later date.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

