Weekend prep sports recap
Van Wert independent sports
Volleyball
Shawnee 3 Lincolnview 0
Lincolnview fell to Shawnee 25-19, 25-12 and 25-23 on Saturday.
Lakin Brant and Alana Williams each had 15 digs for the Lady Lancers (5-4), while Kayla Schimmoeller had 12. MaKenna Klausing had nine kills, and Williams had six.
Antwerp 2 Crestview 0
Crestview 2 Kalida 0
The Lady Knights split a tri-match on Saturday, losing to Antwerp 14-25 and 17-25, then beating Kalida 25-20, 25-21. Crestview is now 7-2.
Soccer
Coldwater 5 Van Wert 0 (girls)
The Lady Cavaliers blanked the host Lady Cougars during Saturday’s non-conference action. Van Wert fell to 1-7 on the season.
Anna 18 Lincolnview 0 (girls)
The Lady Lancers were shut out by the Lady Rockets on Saturday. The loss dropped Lincolnview to 1-5 this season.
Miller City 1 Lincolnview 0 (boys)
The Rockets edged the Lancers during Saturday’s non-conference action. Lincolnview fell to 1-7 on the season.
