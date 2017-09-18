Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Shawnee 3 Lincolnview 0

Lincolnview fell to Shawnee 25-19, 25-12 and 25-23 on Saturday.

Lakin Brant and Alana Williams each had 15 digs for the Lady Lancers (5-4), while Kayla Schimmoeller had 12. MaKenna Klausing had nine kills, and Williams had six.

Antwerp 2 Crestview 0

Crestview 2 Kalida 0

The Lady Knights split a tri-match on Saturday, losing to Antwerp 14-25 and 17-25, then beating Kalida 25-20, 25-21. Crestview is now 7-2.

Soccer

Coldwater 5 Van Wert 0 (girls)

The Lady Cavaliers blanked the host Lady Cougars during Saturday’s non-conference action. Van Wert fell to 1-7 on the season.

Anna 18 Lincolnview 0 (girls)

The Lady Lancers were shut out by the Lady Rockets on Saturday. The loss dropped Lincolnview to 1-5 this season.

Miller City 1 Lincolnview 0 (boys)

The Rockets edged the Lancers during Saturday’s non-conference action. Lincolnview fell to 1-7 on the season.