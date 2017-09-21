Foam Forge Costume Design Class: EVA Foam Forge ~ Basic Helmet 101

Tuesday, September 24, and October 3, 10, and 17, at 6:30-9 p.m.

Instructor: Matt Temple. Ages: 12 and Up

Cost: $40 WAC member/$45 Regular price

This is a four-week class meeting weekly on Tuesday evenings at 6:30-9 p.m. Matt will be teaching you the basic skills of the ever-growing hobby of Foam Smithing. With this class students will be making a costume helmet or hat from start to finish, by drawing the pattern onto the foam, cutting and attaching the foam, adding your own personal touches, and painting. A list of a few supplies needed are available by calling the art center or at: wassenbergartcenter.org.

ArtNight: Fused Glass Project: Our first featured ArtNight project coming up Thursday, September 28 and October 5, from 6-9 p.m., will be glass slumping: Learn the art of fusing glass. This will be a two-part ArtNight series and we’ll show you have to make your own earrings beads or small platter. Instructor Diane Bendele will take you from working with the right types of glass and how to work with it properly to make a successful item.

Cost will be $25. Remember, you may bring your own projects to ArtNight as well, for which there is no fee. Children under age 15 must be accompanied by an adult.

ArtReach: Resumes on Tuesdays October 3 (ages 7-11) and Thursdays October 5 (ages 11 and up) from 3:30-5 p.m. We are currently taking reservations at this time for this great, stress free after-school art program. Students receive an after school snack and then get down to creating Instructor: Diane Bendele. Official forms are available online at wassenbergartcenter.org. or by calling 419.238.6837.

For more information on classes, exhibits, and events please call the Wassenberg Art Center at 419.238.6837, email info@wassenbergartcenter.org, or on the web at http://www.wassenbergartcenter.org