VW independent/submitted information

The State of Ohio through the Ohio Facilities and Construction Commission has formally approved and appropriated $175,000 to the Wassenberg Art Center, with the Van Wert County Foundation acting as sponsor, to purchase and transform an empty lot in the rear of the art center into a festival space.

The lot is currently owned by the Van Wert County Board of Commissioners.

The Wassenberg Art Park will initially feature green space, walkways, and an updated electrical system, while a native plant area along the watershed area of Town Creek will also be installed, sponsored in part by The Maumee Watershed Conservancy.

Additional plans for the future entail a small amphitheater, refreshment stand, shade structures, and interactive outdoor sculptures.

A date for a groundbreaking party will be announced soon and anyone interested in sponsoring a portion of the project is urged to contact Wassenberg Art Center Director Hope Wallace.

For more information on classes, exhibits, and events, call Wassenberg Art Center at 419.238.6837, email info@wassenbergartcenter.org, or check out its website at http://www.wassenbergartcenter.org.