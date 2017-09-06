The Pregnancy Life Center Health Clinic’s Walk for Life and grand opening will take place Sunday, September 10, at 2 p.m., at the PLC (215 N. Market St. in Van Wert). Everyone is invited to attend this special event and help raise the $45,000 needed. Walk forms can be found at Van Wert area churches and on the PLC website: www.plchealthclinic.org. Shown are representatives of area businesses and churches that sponsored the walk at the gold level. They include (from the left) Sam Scott of First United Brethren in Christ Church; Jan Keipper of Catholic Ladies of Columbia; Robin Farris of P&R Medical Connection and P&R Home IV Service; Beth Cook of John C. Cook, DDS; Marcia German of Century Trading Company; Kevin Laing of Kevin Laing, DDS; Pastor David Ray of Jennings Road Church of Christ, and Trina Langdon, PLC executive director. (photo submitted)