VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert High School Theatre Department announces its 2017-2018 season. VWHS’s fall play production of Mystery at Shady Acres will be performed at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Friday, November 17, and Saturday, November 18. Rehearsals began in September and students are looking forward to sharing this two-act mystery-comedy written by Michelle R. Davis.

Synopsis: A theft occurs at a cozy 1920s Victorian hotel in the English countryside as the hotel is getting ready for some prestigious visitors. Help the hotel staff solve its most perplexing crime of the times as the audience is invited to participate in solving the case. Tickets ($6) are currently available from cast and crew members, the NPAC Box Office, and at the door. Mystery at Shady Acres is produced with special arrangement by Pioneer Drama Service Inc. in Englewood, Colorado.

On April 12-14, 2018, join Van Wert High School Theatre as it presents Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins, The Broadway Musical at 7 p.m. on the Niswonger Performing Arts Center stage. Auditions will take place in December and students will begin rehearsals in January 2018 for this musical based on the stories of P.L Travers and the 1964 Walt Disney film.

The audience will enjoy Mary Poppins and Bert as they visit characters and see the world while performing famous songs such as “Spoonful of Sugar”, “Practically Perfect”, “Jolly Holiday”, and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious”.

Bring the whole family to join in on their adventures. Tickets for the musical will go on sale in early March 2018, and this is a show area residents will not want to miss. Reserved and general admission seating will be available. Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins, the Broadway Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com.