Senior Julianna Vanbrabant was crowned 2017 Van Wert Homecoming Queen before Friday night’s Van Wert football game at Eggerss Stadium. Shown are (from the left) McKenzie Berry, sophomore attendant; Isabella Carr, freshman attendant; Kylee Bagley, senior attendant; Queen Julianna; Cassidy Meyers, senior attendant; and Michaella Johnson, junior attendant. photo by Jerry Mason for the Van Wert independent