The Van Wert High School Class of 1962 held its 55th class reunion the weekend of September 1 and 2.

Activities started on Friday evening, where some of the classmates attended the Van Wert High School home football game at Eggerss Stadium. Later in the evening, classmates gathered at the Van Wert Elks Lodge for socializing and snacks.

Saturday activities started as classmates went to Richard Miller’s farm for a delicious lunch and more time to get reacquainted. On Saturday evening, the 55th reunion banquet was held at Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197. The evening started with a social time, followed by having a class reunion picture taken. Class member Judy (Gribler) Fox led the group with an opening prayer before dinner, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

Special guests Gerald Manken, metal shop teacher, and Larry Schaufelberger, choir director, were then introduced, and both later spoke to those in attendance. Following a delicious dinner served by the Elks Lodge, Mike Stanley, class reunion committee member, welcomed class members.

A special tribute was held to honor the 27 deceased members of the class. Phil Giessler, class vice president, also spoke. Those present decided to meet again in five years for a 60th reunion. Class members spent the remainder of the evening visiting and sharing.