Editor’s note: This is the first of three articles providing options for either the renovation or replacement of Van Wert City School District’s Eggerss Stadium football facility. Each article will deal with one of three options developed by a committee formed to research the issue.

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert City Schools Stadium Facilities Committee is looking at three options to restore or replace the current Van Wert High School football facility and in creating a first-class, state-of-the-art facility that will serve the school system and the community for future generations.

This is the first of three options the committee is considering. Following the presentation of all three options, the committee will conduct an online survey of the community to assist the committee in making its final recommendation to the Board of Education. A link to the survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VanWert2017.

The survey will begin on September 30 and end on October 10. For those who do not have access to the Internet, the Brumback Library and Van Wert County Council on Aging have agreed to allow concerned citizens to use their facilities during regular business hours to complete the survey.

The Stadium Committee has determined that something has to be done. The current age and condition of Eggerss Stadium has compelled us to act, and that time is now.

Option A: Renovate the Current Facility at Eggerss Stadium

Eggerss Stadium has been a center piece of the Van Wert community for 81 years. This historic structure is centrally located within the community, allowing many of the district’s football fans to walk to the game and enjoy the downtown area. Built in 1936, the stadium is located close to the field, allowing fans a view of the game unique to Van Wert football. Aesthetically, this may be the finest venue in the Western Buckeye League.

The restoration/renovations will include concrete repairs and re-facing to the stadium handicapped seating on the visitor side and new press boxes (home and visitor). The construction of a new multifunctional building will include locker rooms, restrooms, concessions, and ticket sales. Additional parking and new fencing will be built on the lawn south of the current field. A new 2,000-seat visitor bleacher section, south end-zone bleacher section for the band, and an artificial turf field will complete the complex.

The proud tradition of the Cougar Pride wall and the ability to stand along the south end zone fence will continue to allow generations of players, students, and fans to enjoy Van Wert’s storied football tradition.

This option provides limited additional parking. Furthermore, it is expected that ongoing maintenance costs of preserving the current stadium will be at a higher level than the other options (click here for a line item cost analysis of Option A)

Tomorrow: Option B: Build a new stadium on the current Eggerss Stadium site.