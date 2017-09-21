SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

It won’t be long before residents of the Van Wert City School District learn more about three different options tied to a possible new athletic complex or the potential renovation of Eggerss Stadium.

During Wednesday’s monthly meeting, Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent Bill Clifton told the Van Wert City Board of Education that information will be released next week.

The Van Wert independent will have an initial story on Monday, then stories outlining the three options on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Clifton also said an electronic community survey will go live at midnight on Saturday, September 30, and will close at 11:59 p.m. October 10. A link to the survey will be published in the final story explaining the different options.

“We’re basically giving people 10 days for the survey to be open and we feel that’s plenty of time,” Clifton said. “What we’re trying to do is wrap this up before the October board meeting.”

“We need to make sure we have time to decipher the results, and from those results make a presentation,” Clifton added.

In other business, Clifton updated board members on transportation and school safety, and he talked about school closings and delays.

“We’ve closed school two days and delayed school by three hours once with no extended time and we’ve also had one two-hour delay,” Clifton explained. He added there was some initial confusion over the three-hour delay.

Board members and administrators heard a brief presentation from district employees Kristi Fuerst and Nellie Schmidt on marketing and public relations, and a revamped school district website, www.vwcs.net.

The board acknowledged several charitable groups, entities and individuals for their donations to the Van Wert City Schools. The list includes: The Van Wert County Foundation – Klein Bequest to the Klein Trust Fund ($21,185); Armstrong Air and Space Museum, $200 to the High School Robotics Team; Wal-Mart, $1,500 to the High School Robotics Team; Vancrest Health Care Center, $240 to the Middle School Cougar Leaders Leadership Camp; Action For Healthy Kids, $325 to the Elementary Wellness Program; Van Wert Athletic Booster Club, $1,000 to the Wrestling Athletic Activity Account; and a multitude of individuals and businesses, $2,487 to the Cross Country Athletic Activity Account.

The board approved three new hires: Christa Osborne-Davis as a Van Wert Elementary Para-Professional; Eliza Dickinson as a Van Wert Elementary Special Services Para-Professional; and McKenzie Collins as seventh-grade volleyball coach.

Board members also approved Clifton as a chairperson for the Van Wert Family and Children First Council, and the appointment of superintendent Staci Kaufman to the Van Wert City Community Reinvestment Act.

The board also went into executive session to discuss personnel matters, but no action was taken after the session.