Van Wert independent sports

LIMA — The Lady Cougars fell to a tough Bath team 4-1 on Thursday.

Van Wert’s first doubles team of Olivia Kline and Paige Moonshower defeated Bath’s Katie Mulholland and Fayme Grlandi 6-1, 6-1.

The second doubles team of Arianna Adkins and Grace Kline lost to Kami Tomlinson and Regan Canter 6-4, 4-6 and 4-6.

At first singles, Bath’s Esther Bolon topped Van Wert’s Emma Verville 6-3, 7-6 and 6-1, and at second singles, Tabatha Saam was defeated by Charis Barnes 6-4, 6-0. Van Wert’s Allie Etter lost at third singles, falling to Ruby Bolon 6-2, 6-4.

Van Wert (3-7, 3-5 Western Buckeye League) will play at Celina on Monday.