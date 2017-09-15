Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Bluffton 0

Crestview improved to 6-1 (2-0 Northwest Conference) with a 25-7, 25-6, 25-10 win over Bluffton.

Bailey Gregory was 24-25 serving with three aces, Avery McCoy was 9-9 serving with two aces and five kills, Lexi Gregory was 9-9 with an ace and 11 kills, and Codi Miller was 5-5 serving with a pair of aces and four kills. Abby Bagley had 19 assists, seven digs and five kills, while Ally McCoy had nine kills. Lyvia Black finished with seven digs.

Crestview will travel to Kalida Saturday for a tri-match with Bryan. Action is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Lincolnview 3 Spencerville 0

The Lady Lancers cruised to a 25-9, 25-8, 25-3 victory over the Lady Bearcats on Thursday.

Alana Williams led Lincolnview with six aces, nine kills and 10 digs, while Kayla Schimmoeller finished with 13 digs and six kills. Morgan Miller had 18 assists and eight digs, and Brianna Ebel had 10 assists. Teammate Lakin Brant finished with 13 digs.

Lincolnview (5-3, 1-0 Northwest Conference) will host Shawnee Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf 3 Van Wert 0

The state ranked Lady Titans (No. 4 in Division III) defeated the Lady Cougars 25-14, 25-11 and 25-18 on Thursday night. Ottawa-Glandorf improved to 9-2 (3-0 Western Buckeye League) while Van Wert dropped to 1-8 (0-3 WBL).

Soccer

Fairlawn 2 Lincolnview 1 (boys)

The Lancers suffered a tough 2-1 Western Ohio Soccer League loss to Fairlawn on Thursday. Lincolnview’s goal was scored by Clayton Leeth, with an assist from Cody Hoehn.

Lincolnview is scheduled to play at Miller City Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

Shawnee 7 Van Wert 1 (girls)

Cassidy Meyers scored Van Wert’s only goal, during Thursday 7-1 Western Buckeye League loss to Shawnee. The Lady Cougars will host Coldwater Saturday at 10 a.m.

Spencerville 6 Lincolnview 0 (girls)

The Lady Lancers were shut out by the Lady Bearcats Thursday night. Lincolnview will play at Anna Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

Fort Jennings 6 Crestview 0 (girls)

Ft. Jennings held Crestview scoreless on Thursday. The Lady Knights fell to 0-6 on the season.