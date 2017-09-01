Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Wapakoneta 3 Van Wert 0

Van Wert opened Western Buckeye League play on the road, with a 22-25, 13-25, 20-25 loss to Wapakoneta. The Lady Cougars (1-4, 0-1 WBL) will return to action Tuesday at Ottoville.

Soccer

Wapakoneta 4 Van Wert 0

Wapakoneta scored three second half goals to pull away from the host Cougars, during Thursday’s Western Buckeye League opener for both teams. Van Wert will play at New Knoxville tomorrow at 11 a.m.

Lehman Catholic 5 Lincolnview 1

The Lancers (0-3) dropped Thursday’s home opener to the Cavaliers. Lincolnview’s lone goal was scored by freshman Clayton Leeth, with an assist from Kyle Wallis.

Lehman Catholic 10 Lincolnview 0

The Lady Lancers were shut out during Thursda’s non-conference action. Lincolnview (1-2) will play at Bluffton Tuesday.

Golf

St. Marys 170 Van Wert 177

Jared Hernandez earned match medalist honors with a score of 36, but the Cougars fell to the Roughriders at Northmoor Golf Course on Thursday. Austin Bissonette shot a 43, Evan Knittle and Cameron Terhark each finished with a 49, and Gavin Flickinger and Kaden Thomas (50) rounded out the scoring for the Cougars.