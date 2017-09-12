Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Coldwater 3 Van Wert 0

Van Wert was no match for the state’s top-ranked team in Division III. The Lady Cougars fell to Coldwater (11-0) 25-11, 25-8 and 25-11 on Monday Van Wert (1-7) will play at Ottawa-Glandorf (No. 4 in Division III) on Thursday.

Soccer

Lincolnview 4 Spencerville 0

The Lancers earned a 4-0 home victory on Monday. Jared Pollock had two goals for Lincolnview, with assists provided by Landon Moody and Dylan Schimmoeller. Pollock also assisted on goal scored by Clayton Leeth, and Schimmoeller accounted for Lincolnview’s other goal.

Ottawa-Glandorf 6 Van Wert 1 (girls)

The Lady Cougars fell to the Lady Titans, 6-1 on Monday. A corner kick by Bri DeAmicis accounted for Van Wert’s lone goal, and goalie Elizabeth Tomlinson had 22 saves on the night for the Lady Cougars.

Tennis

Van Wert defeats Elida

Victories at first and second singles and first doubles paced the Van Wert Lady Cougars to a 3-2 win over Elida on Monday.

Emma Verville won at first singles, defeating Ellie Neal 6-1, 6-2, and at second singles, Tabatha Saam topped Ashley Watkins 7-6, 6-3. Elida’s Annie Sayoto defeated Allie Etter at third singles 6-1, 6-1.

At first doubles, Olivia Kline and Paige Moonshower topped Kate Foster and Angalena Wright 6-2, 6-1. Arianna Adkins and Grace Kline fell at second doubles, 4-6, 6-7 to Jiezel Puragganan and Madalyn Schomber.

Van Wert junior varsity winners were Alli Morrow, Emma Rutkowski, Katie McVaigh, Kendall Rauch, Sophie Rutkowski and Tayzia Havill.

Van Wert (3-6, 3-4 Western Buckeye League) will return to action Thursday at Bath.