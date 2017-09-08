Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Wayne Trace 1

Crestview defeated the host Wayne Trace Lady Raiders 25-19, 17-25, 25-9 and 25-13 in non-conference volleyball action Thursday night.

Abby Bagley led the Lady Knights with four aces, while Lauryn Black and Avery McCoy had two each. Bagley also had 27 assists and 10 digs. Lexi Gregory had 12 kills and was a perfect 12-12 serving, while Lyvia Black 13 digs.

The Lady Knights (3-1) will return to action Monday night at Parkway.

Tennis

St. Marys 5 Van Wert 0

The Roughriders swept all five matches against Van Wert on Thursday. The Lady Cougars fell to 2-6 (2-4 Western Buckeye League).

Soccer

St. Marys 8 Van Wert 0

The Roughriders raced out to an early 3-0 lead, on the way to Thursday’s 8-0 win over the visiting Cougars. With the loss, Van Wert dropped to 1-5 (0-2 Western Buckeye League).

Jackson Center 8 Lincolnview 2

The Lancers fell to the Tigers on the road Thursday. Freshman Clayton Leeth scored Lincolnview’s first goal with an assist from junior Kyle Wallis. Wallis scored the second goal, with an assist from junior Jared Pollock.

Spencerville 18 Crestview 0 (girls)

The Lady Knights were shut out during Thursday’s Northwest Conference contest. Crestview fell to 0-4 (0-3 NWC), while Spencerville improved to 2-2-1 (2-0 NWC).

Golf

Bath 168 Van Wert 192

The Cougars were defeated by the Wildcats at Willow Bend Country Club on Thursday.

Jared Hernandez led Van Wert with a 39, while Gavin Flickinger carded a personal best 48 for nine holes. Evan Knittle shot a 50, and Kaden Thomas and Austin Bissonette each finished with a 55. Seth Fuerst closed out Van Wert’s scoring with a 61.

Spencerville 164 Crestview 209

Caden Hurless and Brett Schumm each carded a 49, but the Knights fell to Spencerville on Thursday.

Colton Lautzenheiser shot a 55, and Jacob Bowman finished with a 56. Olivia Skelton (57) and Derek Stout (58) rounded out the scoring for Crestview.

Lincolnview 206 Delphos Jefferson 224 (girls)

Lincolnview posted a season-best score of 206, en route to Thursday’s win over Delphos Jefferson at Hickory Sticks Golf Club.

Leading the Lady Lancers (5-7) and all golfers was Marissa Miller with a 44. Shiann Kraft finished with a 49, and Winter Boroff tallied a 53. Kasey Denman (60) and Kailey Denman (63) closed out the scoring for Lincolnview.

Delphos Jefferson (4-9) was led in scoring by Sydnie McGue with a 50. Also scoring for the Wildcats included Riley Smith (55), Samantha Kahres (59), Anna Fitch (60), Alivia Carpenter (64) and Emma Mueller (66).