Submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, recently made a donation of $500 to First United Methodist Church in Van Wert. The monies are earmarked for the church’s Fifth Quarter program, which is in its seventh year.

The funds come from a Promise Grant the lodge received from the Elks National Foundation. The grants are made available to local Elks lodges to provide drug- and alcohol-free events for youngsters.

The Fifth Quarter program is for middle school and high school students and events are held after all home football games. Middle school students gather at the YMCA and high school students gather at the S.F. Goedde Building.

Games are provided for the students, as well as pizza and a beverage. The students are provided with a safe place to meet with their friends in an alcohol- and drug-free environment, while volunteers are on hand to assist with games and to chaperone the students.

Van Wert Lodge is proud to be able to support this important program for the community youths.