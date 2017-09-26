DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert City Council passed extended income tax credit legislation for those who live in Van Wert and work outside the community during its regular meeting Monday night.

The two ordinances, both passed unanimously on third and final reading, double the tax credit for those who live in Van Wert and work elsewhere, and affects both whose taxes are withheld, as well as those who file estimated taxes. Under the new legislation, city residents who work outside Van Wert will have their tax credit increased from 25 percent to 50 percent. However, both measures, which go into effect January 1, 2018, are contingent on passage of the 0.28-percent income tax increase.

Legislatively, City Council also passed a resolution authorizing Mayor Jerry Mazur to sign a quitclaim deed transferring Memorial Park on West Main Street to American Legion Post 178. The legislation does include the right of reversion back to the city. Councilman At-Large Bill Marshall abstained, since he is an American Legion officer.

An ordinance authorizing supplemental appropriations was also approved; however, a proposed appropriation of $3,000 to Main Street Van Wert had to be postponed.

Both the mayor and Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming apologized to city residents concerning the bad taste of city water, with Fleming noting the algae problem causing the bad taste has been eliminated at this time.

“It’s been a long, hard journey down the smelly water path,” the mayor said of the city’s efforts to eliminate the algae problems.

Fleming also noted that several street projects are underway, and are on schedule for completion yet this year.

Council also gave the verbal go-ahead to join a lawsuit by the Ohio Municipal League to oppose House Bill 49, which features a number of changes to how municipalities collect net project taxes, including a 1-percent fee levied by the state on those taxes. Mayor Mazur said the cost to the city of the legal action is $4,000, while City Auditor Martha Balyeat noted that she felt Van Wert needs to participate in the lawsuit.

“The changes … we really have no choice,” Balyeat said. “Some of the requirements are pretty ridiculous.”

During his report, Marshall, who chairs the Health-Safety-Service Committee, said he received communication from City Law Director John Hatcher detailing what legal action has been taken on each of 12 city properties with significant code enforcement issues.

Several property owners have been cited into court for junk, weed, and derelict car issues.

Parks and Recreation Committee Chair Ken Markward also gave an update on several park projects in the city, including the dog park being constructed at Rotary Park near the city reservoirs.

Streets and Alleys Committee Chair Steve Trittschuh discussed a problem with loitering on the bridge on South Jefferson Street adjacent to the S.F. Goedde Building. Trittschuh said he had received concerns from city residents about possible danger to children loitering on the bridge. To deal with the issues, City Council introduced an emergency ordinance prohibiting loitering on city bridges. The legislation will be read three times, but will go into effect immediately after passage and signing.