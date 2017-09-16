Submitted information

First Friends Church in Van Wert again offers its free fall auto clinic on Saturday, September 23.

Single mothers and widows of the Van Wert community are invited to bring their vehicles to the church at 202 S. Franklin St. Church volunteers will change the oil and filter, as well as check the fluids, air filter, and lights.

Single mothers and widows can enjoy refreshments and good fellowship while volunteers take care of their cars. Also, children are welcome to enjoy Kiddie Corner during the 20-minute wait. Church volunteers’ hope is to bless these women by helping them get their car ready for the cold weather.

Call Susan at 419.203.2266 or Mary Lou at 419.238.5728 to schedule an appointment, as space and time limits the number of vehicles that can be serviced.