Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

New Breman 3 Lincolnview 0

Top-ranked New Breman (No. 1 in Division IV) defeated Lincolnview 25-16, 25-11 and 25-13 on Tuesday.

Lakin Brant led the Lady Lancers with 11 digs. MaKenna Klausing and Kayla Schimmoeller each had five kills.

Lincolnview (4-3) will play at Spencerville tomorrow.

Soccer

Bluffton 6 Lincolnview 0

Lincolnview was shut out by the Pirates on Tuesday. The Lancers are scheduled to host Fairlawn tomorrow.

Paulding 5 Lincolnview 4 (girls)

Maddie Gorman scored three goals, but the Lady Lancers fell to Paulding on Tuesday. Abby Myers scored Lincolnview’s remaining goal.

Ada 7 Crestview 2 (girls)

The Lady Knights fell to Ada on Tuesday. Crestview’s goals were scored by Lindsey Schumm and Alexis Munoz.

Golf

Bryan 161 Van Wert 182

Match medalist Connor Shirkey and runner up Peyton Lamberson led Bryan to a 161-182 non-conference victory over Van Wert on Tuesday.

Jared Hernandez led Van Wert with a 40 and Austin Bissonette followed up with a 44. Evan Knittle had a personal low round of 48 and Gavin Flickinger and Cameron Terhark each carded a 50.

The Cougars will conclude Western Buckeye League play today against Elida.

Parkway 176 Crestview 196 Celina 206

Crestview split Tuesday’s match by falling to Parkway, but defeating Celina.

Colton Lautzenheiser led Crestview with a 45, and Caden Hurless finished with a 46. Jacob Bowman fired a 51, while Brett Schumm and Olivia Skelton each carded a 54. Derek Stout finished with a 61.

Parkway’s Mason Baxter and Clayton Agler led all golfers with a 41, and Ashton Hamrick finished with a 43.

Lincolnview 213 Lima Sr. 270 (girls)

The Lady Lancers evened their overall record to 8-8 with a Tuesday’s victory over Lima Sr. at Hickory Sticks Golf Club.

Marissa Miller recorded the low score of the day with a score of 49 to take match medalist honors. Teammate Shiann Kraft was right behind with

a score of 51. Winter Boroff tallied a 56 with Kailey Denman shooting a personal best 57. Kasey Denman also competed for the Lancers.

The Lancers will compete in the Willow Bend Invitational tomorrow at the Country Club. Several area teams will via for the championship trophy while the linksters will compete for individual medals. Tee time is scheduled for 4:30.