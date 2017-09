The Crestview Lady Knights defeated Lima Central Catholic in straight sets on Thursday, 25-23, 26-24, and 25-19. The Lady Knights also honored their three seniors — Abby Bagley, Ally McCoy and Lyvia Black. Crestview (11-3) will host the Fricker’s Lady Knight Invitational beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. Video by Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent