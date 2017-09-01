DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Thursday was Veterans Day at the Van Wert County Fair, and a large contingent of veterans from Vietnam, Korea, and even a few remaining World War II vets, showed up for a lunch of bean soup and cornbread, as well as a few surprises from the Van Wert County Veterans Service Office.

Veterans gathered at the new Veterans Center on the fairgrounds (former Chicken Shack) for lunch and to enjoy the camaraderie of fellow veterans. Vets then walked or rode over to the grandstand for a racing program that included a special harness race featuring horses representing each of the military services: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard. The Navy’s horse won the race, and that branch of service was given a traveling trophy for the winning race.

The Junior Fair was also busy, Thursday, with three shows — Turkey, Sheep, and Alpaca — while fairgoers enjoyed the Calf Scramble and FFA Challenge event held Thursday evening in front of the grandstand.

Friday’s events include three livestock shows, with the Dairy Show held at 9 a.m. in the Farm Focus Arena, the Poultry Show slated for noon in the Sheep Arena, and the Rabbit Show at 4 p.m. in the Rabbit Barn.

The Senior Fair Horse Show will also be held Friday at 9 a.m. in the Senior Horse Arena.

Horseshoes will also be flying today, as the Singles 100 Horseshoe Tournament gets underway, starting at 1 p.m., at the Horseshoe court.

Other activities today at the fair include a robotics demonstration by the VWHS Robotics Team at 4 p.m. in the Music Pavilion, Bear Hollow wood carving at 5 p.m. in the area outside the Junior Fair Building, and a Fifth Quarter event for youngsters featuring Samantha Rae Duquette at 9:30 p.m. at the Music Pavilion.

Other entertainment will include Heroes & Legends Wrestling at 5 p.m. on the north midway, while an ABBMR and Michindoh tractor pull will be held at 7 p.m. in front of the grandstand.