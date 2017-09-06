Van Wert independent sports

KENTON — The Lady Wildcats swept all three singles matches, on the way to Tuesday’s 3-2 Western Buckeye League victory over Van Wert.

At first singles, Mykaela Schriber defeated Emma Verville 6-1, 6-0, and at second singles, Abby Hartshorn topped Tabatha Saam 6-3, 6-1. At third singles, Kelsey Flowers downed Allie Etter 6-1, 6-3.

Both of Van Wert’s doubles teams were victorious. Olivia Kline and Paige Moonshower defeated Olivia Brown and Alex Haushalter 2-6, 6-2 and 7-6, while Arianna Adkins and Grace Kline topped Lexi Phillips and Abbi Amweg 6-3, 6-2.

The Lady Cougars (2-5, 2-3 WBL) will host St. Marys Memorial tomorrow.