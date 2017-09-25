Print for later

Saturday was a soccer doubleheader day at Van Wert High School, and the end result was a Cougar sweep.

Van Wert 1 Lincolnview 0

Hayley Kuhlman’s second half corner kick was the difference in 1-0 Van Wert victory over Lincolnview.

Both teams are back in action at 5 p.m. today – Van Wert will host Elida, and Lincolnview will entertain Allen East.

In the second game, Eli Rager’s corner kick early in the first half gave the Cougars a 1-0 win over the Lancers.

Van Wert returns to Western Buckeye League play Tuesday at Elida, while Lincolnview will play tomorrow at Cory-Rawson.