Van Wert Manor is hosting a London trip giveaway to benefit the newly-established Van Wert Manor Scholarship Fund. The Scholarship Fund will reward local seniors with a scholarship to continue their education.

The London Trip Giveaway package, which was donated to Van Wert Manor, includes a $3,100 voucher to be used towards the London trip, as well as $1,000 in additional travel money. The trip will be booked through Claudia LeValley at Spectacular Adventures. Any additional cost would be at the winner’s expense and some travel restrictions may apply. Tickets can be purchased at Van Wert Manor for $10.

The winner of the London trip will be chosen on Friday, October 13, at Van Wert Manor’s Chili Cook-off event, which begins at 2 p.m. that day at Van Wert Manor. The Chili Cook-off event is open to the public and will occur from 1-3 p.m. on October 13. Free tastings of chili are provided and Van Wert Manor will crown its chili cook-off champion.

For more information or to purchase a ticket, call Van Wert Manor at 419.238.6655.

Van Wert Manor has been a part of the community since 1970 through the tradition of caring. With the addition of assisted living apartments to Van Wert Manor’s facility, Van Wert Manor offers assisted living, transitional care and skilled nursing.

