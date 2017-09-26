Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Van Wert 0

The state-ranked Lady Knights (No. 20 in Division III) came to Van Wert on Monday, and defeated the host Lady Cougars in straight sets, 25-12, 25-16, 25-16.

Crestview improved to 10-2, while Van Wert fell to 2-12. The Lady Knights will host Ada tonight, and Van Wert will play at Kenton on Thursday.

Delphos St. John’s 3 Lincolnview 0

The Lady Lancers fell to the Blue Jays on Monday, 25-10, 25-15, 25-18. Lincolnview (6-7) will return to NWC play against Allen East tonight, while Delphos St. John’s (11-4, No. 17 in Division IV) will play St. Henry (No. 3 in Division IV) Thursday night.

Tennis

Greenville 5 Van Wert 0

Van Wert was swept by the Greenville Green Wave on Monday. At first singles, Natalie Milligan defeated Emma Verville 6-1, 6-1, and at second singles, Anna Manges topped Tabatha Saam 6-1, 6-0. Emily Marchal downed Allie Etter at third singles 6-0, 6-1.

At first doubles, Abbey Swensen and Addie Haupt defeated Olivia Kline and Paige Moonshower 6-1, 6-2, and at second doubles Amber Hutt and Alison Bauglinan topped Arianna Adkins and Grace Kline 6-2, 6-0.

Van Wert (3-9) will play at Bluffton today.

Soccer (girls)

Elida 6 Van Wert 0

Van Wert was shut out by Elida 6-0 Monday night. The Lady Cougars will host Crestview on Saturday.

Lima Sr. 2 Crestview 0

The Lady Spartans defeated Crestview 2-0 on Monday. The Lady Knights will host Ottoville today.

Allen East 9 Lincolnview 2

The Lady Mustangs topped the Lady Lancers 9-2 on Monday. Maddie Gorman with an assist from Elizabeth Eaton, and Raegan Boley scored with an assist from Olivia Gorman. Lincolnview is scheduled to play at Coldwater today.